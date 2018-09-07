Finghin Collins | Athens & Corfu | September 13 & 16

Irish virtuoso pianist Finghin Collins will make his professional debut in Athens on Thursday, September 13, being hosted by the Embassy of Ireland at the Parnassos Literary Society, starting at 7 p.m. He will also play at the Ionian Academy in Corfu Town on Sunday, September 16, starting at 8 p.m., with the support of the Corfu Arts Foundation and Culture Ireland, and accompanied by Daniel Damaskinos on the flute. Admission for both concerts is free of charge. Collins, who came to international prominence as the first prize winner in the Clara Haskil International Piano Competition, has been described as “one of the most significant musicians to emerge from Ireland in recent times.” He will perform specially commissioned works by Irish composers, in addition to pieces by Chopin, Debussy (in Athens) and Schubert (in Corfu). Preregistration is necessary to ensure entry to the Athens venue on the night – RSVP by Tuesday, September 11, with full name, to AthensEmbassyRSVP@dfa.ie. For more information about the Corfu show, contact durrelllibrarycorfu@gmail.com.



Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917;

Ionian Academy, Academias & Kapodistriou