Papakonstantinou & Malamas | Athens | September 10

Two of most prominent artists in Greece’s art-house genre, Thanasis Papakonstantinou and Sokratis Malamas, are on tour promoting a joint recording project – “Me Stoma pou Yela” (With a Smiling Mouth), released in February to critical acclaim – and will be performing at the Technopolis complex on Monday, September 10, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 13 euros in advance at www.viva.gr and 15 euros at the door on the night.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.347.5518