Greek role 'critical' in EU energy security through TAP

Greece's role in diversifying Europe's sources of energy supply through the Southern Gas Corridor is “critical,” the US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt said on Friday at the Southeast Europe Energy Forum, held in Thessaloniki as part of the city's 2018 International Fair (TIF).

“This initiative – one of the most complex projects of its kind ever developed – is on the cusp of providing an alternative source of pipeline gas into Europe for the first time ever, and Greece, through its support for the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline is playing a critical role in accomplishing this goal,” he told the forum.

“Once operational, TAP has the potential to bolster Europe’s wider energy security and enhance regional infrastructure all at once, while fulfilling Greece’s goal of becoming an important regional energy hub,” he added.

“And it is no small thing that the largest segment of the pipeline – more than 550 kilometers – runs directly through this region.”

The ambassador cited a recent visit to Athens of State Department Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Frank Fannon who said that Greece is “a critical energy partner” of the United States and "a champion of European energy security,” promoting deeper energy security through diversification of routes, sources, and supplies of energy.

The United States is the honored country in TIF 2018, which will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday.