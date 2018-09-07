Wilbur Ross: US wants to support Greece and its economy

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras his country wants to support Greece and its economy as it attempts to recover from its eight-year economic crisis, during a meeting in Thessaloniki on Friday, a day before the official opening of the city's annual International Fair (TIF), where the US is the honored country.

“It's good to see things are starting to turn around, the economy seems to be getting better and there's a real feel of momentum coming in. It's very rewarding to see that,” he told Tsipras in brief comments before the cameras.

“We would like to support you, to support TIF ... and of course we want to support the Greek economy,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run ANA-MPA news agency.

Welcoming Ross, Tsipras said Greece is leaving the crisis behind and lokking foward to a future with more economic development and security in the region.

“The participation of the United States in the Fair ... underlines the great importance of the historic relations between the two countries. I believe this sends a very serious message of a symbolic and economic nature,” he said.