What’s missingCOMMENT
Online
Past experience shows that when the Greek government is under pressure – also from outside – it will let the police do their job.
Past experience shows that when the Greek government is under pressure – also from outside – it will let the police do their job.
After all, most of the troublemakers and their various groupings are known to the Greek Police (ELAS), which has shown it knows how to pre-empt attacks if it wants to.
If there’s one thing that has been missing in recent years, that is political will to back these operations.