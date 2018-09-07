A handful of unionists decided to block the handling of shipping containers in Piraeus on Fdriay, seemingly in an effort to expand the Communist Party’s appeal in the area.

The ENEDEP union of container handling employees in Piraeus called a strike that was deemed illegal, before the Piraeus Labor Center also called a strike, which was also deemed illegal by courts late on Friday.

However, the end result was that a few dozen workers, with support from others who are not involved in container handling, blocked the gates of the container terminals in the country’s main port on Friday.