Uniformed officers hit the streets in protest

Police officers shouted slogans during an anti-austerity rally by members of the force in front of the White Tower in Thessaloniki on Friday – a day before the opening of the annual Thessaloniki International Fair by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The demonstration was attended by police, firefighters and port authority officials from all over Greece.



Protesters demanded better equipment, improved working conditions, as well as a return of wages to 2012 levels.



The demonstration is among many planned by unions in the coming days to coincide with TIF.