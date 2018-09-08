US commerce secretary says TIF turnout a sign of confidence in Greek economy

The presence of major American companies at this year's Thessaloniki International Fair is a sign of trust in the future of Greece's economy and of America's desire to be a part of it, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a brief address to an event organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce on Friday night.

Ross, who is in Greece for the TIF, where the US is the country of honor this year, added that bilateral trade between Greece and the United States is at more than 2 billion dollars a year and is “growing dynamically” and that Greece is the fastest-growing destination of American foreign direct investment.

The American trade chief also hailed the TIF for providing “huge opportunities” to expand commercial ties between the two countries.