Greek-American fund donates 250,000 dollars to east Attica fire victims

An endowment fund supporting the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Leadership 100, has announced a donation of 250,000 dollars for the victims of July's east Attica wildfires.

Leadership 100 Chairman Argyris Vassiliou said that 200,000 dollars of the donation was approved by the endowment's executive committee, while the remaining 50,000 was raised from members.

The donation is being used by International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) “for housing assistance and the relocation of victims of devastating fires in Greece,” the September 7 announcement said. IOCC has been working with Apostoli, the Archdiocese of Athens's humanitarian organization, in the relief effort.

“The Leadership 100 gift (which was approved on August 2, 2018 in response to the appeal made by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios) is already having an impact on the housing crisis suffered by so many of our Hellenes in Eastern Attica,” Vassiliou said. “IOCC/Apostoli has been effective by working with the affected municipalities. Our individual Leadership 100 members have responded with great generosity, as they have always done in past humanitarian crises.”