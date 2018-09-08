America can help Greece's recovery, PM says at opening of US pavilion at TIF

The United States can help Greece breathe new life into its economy, particularly in the areas of innovation and startup businesses, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday, at the inauguration of the American pavilion at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

Speaking to an audience that included US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, American Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt, members of the American-Hellenic Chamber and representatives of leading American businesses with a presence at the TIF, where the US is the guest of honor this year, Tsipras also stresses Greece's role as a “pillar of stability and security” in the broader region.

He said that a stronger strategic partnership between Greece and the United States would form the best possible “foundation for new prospects for Greece and for the broader region.”