ONEX Shipyards of Greek-American entrepreneur Panos Xenocostas has expressed an interest in the acquisition of the two main Attica shipyards at Skaramangas and Elefsina.

Two days after the Syros court examined the ONEX plan for the streamlining of Neorio shipyards on the Cycladic island with its entry in the shipyard’s share capital, ONEX formally declared its interest in the country’s two main shipyards, near the capital.

In a letter to the Greek government ONEX has proposed the en bloc acquisition of the two Attica shipyards, and Xenocostas told Kathimerini that ONEX is interested both in the commercial and the military sections of the Skaramangas Shipyards.

Xenocostas announced the proposal in Thessaloniki on Saturday morning in the presence of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt and Greek Alternate Minister for the Economy, Stergios Pitsiorlas, in the context of the Thessaloniki International Fair.



The US Embassy in Athens greeted the expression of interest by ONEX saying it is wonderful to see the announcement of a US investment in Greece.