US investment in smart recycling units presents Antetokounmpo message

Another new US investment in Greece, the joint development of a pioneering unit producing recycling equipment by US firm Envipco and Greece’s Texan, was presented at the Thessaloniki International Fair in the presence of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, just as Greek NBA superstar Yiannis Antetokounmpo voiced his support to recycling through a recorded message.



Visiting the US pavilion at TIF on Saturday morning, Tsipras saw the officials of Texan and Envipco at their stand present a special video by the Milwaukee Bucks frontman that stressed that “recycling is a global priority and in this game we are on on the same side, because recycling concerns all of us.”



Antetokounmpo also exalted the US investments in Greece, with Tsipras jokingly commenting that “Giannis is Greece’s best investment in the US.”



The Texan and Envipco officials presented the PM and US Ambassador in Athens Geofrey Pyatt with a Bucks shirt signed by the Greek basketball star.



Earlier Tsipras and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross were informed about the first smart recycling equipment production unit outside the US developed by Envipco and Texan. The unit will be inaugurated soon at Markopoulo, eastern Attica, rendering Greece a focal point for this industry.