Greek police fires tear gas against protesters in Thessaloniki

Picture from theistical.gr

Protesters participating in a rally against the name deal signed between Athens and Skopje last June on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) clashed with police forces outside Thessaloniki’s city hall on Saturday evening, ahead of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ keynote speech in the city.



According to local news website thestival.gr, protesters holding Greek flags threw rocks and objects against riot police who responded with tear gas.



Separate demonstrations were underway in Thessaloniki, planned to coincide with the annual Thessaloniki International Fair, where Tsipras is expected to announce handouts and tax cuts.



Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME gathered at Aristotelous square, while public and private sector employees unions ADEDY and GSEE are marching towards the Ioannis Vellidis conference centre the main venue of the fair, which is under tight police security.