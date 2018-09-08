Fortounis scored Greece's first ever goal in the UEFA Nations League

Greece began its campaign in the new UEFA tournament, the Nations League with a 1-0 win at Estonia on Saturday, but was only convincing in the first half and left much to be desired in the second.

The Greeks stormed into the first half with a number of chances at the Estonian goal, and translated one of them into 1-0, 14 minutes into the game: Costas Mitroglou spotted Costas Fortounis down the right hand side and slotted the ball over the Estonian keeper with ease.

Then Mitroglou was denied by the woodwork six minutes from half-time after a Fortounis free kick from the left.

Yet as the game went on Estonia rose its game and Greece started dropping back, allowing the hosts more possession.

Mitroglou was forced out due to an injury early in the second half, replaced by Tasos Bakasetas.

Estonia increased the pressure on the Greek midfield that was often unable to hold the ball, while the Greek defenders tended to commit unforced errors. They felt lucky to see the hosts unable to convert their opportunities into an equalizer.

Up next Greece is traveling to Budapest to play Hungary on Tuesday.