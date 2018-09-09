Poll gives ND 11 percent lead over ruling SYRIZA

A new public opinion poll gives New Democracy an 11 percent lead over ruling SYRIZA, with 29.9 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the conservative party if elections were held now, against 19 percent who voiced support for the incumbent leftists.



According to the Marc poll that was published by Proto Thema newspaper, neofascist Golden Dawn would get 6.9 percent, the center-left Movement for Change collective would get 6.4 percent, while the Greek Communist Party would receive 6 percent.



Independent Greeks, the coalition government’s junior partner, would not make it into Parliament if elections were held now, according to the poll, as only 1.2 percent of respondents would vote for the nationalist populist party led by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.



According to the same poll, 78 percent of respondents said the government was responsible for the high death toll at the wildfires that hit eastern Attica in July.



During his speech at Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) Saturday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras unveiled plans for tax cuts and pledged spending to heal years of painful austerity, less than a month after the country’s formal exit from the bailout programs.