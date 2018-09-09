Police detain 8 protesters after clashes in Thessaloniki

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki has detained eight people, including two minors, following clashes with protesters during a visit by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for the inauguration of Greece’s largest trade fair late Saturday.

Authorities said 15 police officers were injured during the clashes and several shops and cars damaged.



An estimated 6,000 demonstrators protested Greece’s name deal with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, clashing with police forces along the city’s waterfront deep into the night. Police also clashed briefly with about 3,000 far-left protesters at a separate demonstrations. [Combined reports]

