Kammenos: ANEL is true agent of center-right values

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, the junior coalition partner in the current Greek government, has attacked main New Democracy opposition saying that his Independent Greeks (ANEL) party is the true agent of center-right values as expressed by former conservative prime minister Costas Karamanlis.



“We express the principles of Costas Karamanlis and the social-minded center-right,” he told Militaire.gr website.

Kammenos was ousted from New Democracy in February 2012 for voting against the terms of Greece’s second bailout.

An opinion poll published Sunday showed that ANEL would not enter Parliament if elections were held today.