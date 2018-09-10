BUSINESS |

 
Greek industrial output rises 1.9 pct y/y in July

Greek industrial output increased 1.9 percent in July compared to the same month last year, after a 1.2 percent increase in June, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production increased 4.1 percent from the same month last year, while mining output rose 9.6 percent.

Electricity production fell 6.2 percent with water output down 3.1 percent. [Reuters]

