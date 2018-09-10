Prosecutor orders arrest of riot policemen for assault against journalist

A Thessaloniki prosecutor ordered the arrest on Monday of three riot policemen and their commander over an attack against a journalist during a protest rally against the Prespes name deal in Thessaloniki on Saturday.



Journalist Tassos Aslandis, who works for local news website thestival.gr, filed a lawsuit against the riot police officers claiming he was assaulted while covering the rally. He also said the same suspects hurled racist abuse against demonstrators.



The suspects are being charged with misconduct, verbal abuse with racist characteristics and dangerous bodily harm.



The riot policemen had arrived to Thessaloniki from Athens as part of the extensive security measures put in place for Thessaloniki’s international Fair and have since returned to the capital.



Aslanidis submitted audiovisual material to support his claims to the prosecutor.