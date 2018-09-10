Greek Seas | Athens | To December 31

“Greek Seas: A Photographic Journey in Time,” showcases the inspiration Greek and foreign artists drew from the Greek seascape from the 19th century up until the 1970s. The exhibition is dedicated to the notion of the sea as an integral part of everyday life in a large portion of Greece. It has been organized by the Benaki Museum Photographic Archives and is on display at Athens International Airport through December 31.

Art & Culture Gallery, Arrivals Level,

Exit 1, Spata