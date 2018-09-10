Pasolini Tribute | Athens | September 12-20

Italian master Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922-75) is the subject of an expansive tribute running at the Greek Film Archive’s open-air screening area from September 12-20. Organized in cooperation with the Italian Embassy in Athens and the Italian Educational Institute, the tribute comprises 15 features and two shorts in new 35 mm film copies produced by Luce Cinecitta and Cineteca di Bologna. All will have Greek and English subtitles. Screenings will be held daily at 8 and 10.15 p.m., except on Thursday, September 13, when the first screening is at 8.30 p.m. and Sunday, September 16, when it's at 7.45 p.m. Ticket prices are 5 euros per screening or 50 euros for a pass for the entire event.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou

Alexandrou, Gazi, tel 210.361.2046