Carlos Acosta | Athens | September 26

Renowned Cuban ballet dancer Carlos Acosta celebrates 30 years on the stage with “A Celebration,” a grand production with his 25-member ensemble that will stop at the Herod Atticus Theater in Athens before heading to London’s Royal Albert Hall, where Acosta spent some of his finest years with the Royal Ballet, earning numerous distinctions and a knighthood. The Wednesday, September 26, show comprises highlights from his career. Tickets cost 25-96 euros from www.viva.gr and the show starts at 9 p.m. For telephone bookings, call 211.800.5141.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807