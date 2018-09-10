NEWS |

 
NEWS

Donation toward renovations at pediatric clinics

TAGS: Charity, Health

The Australian chapter of The Hellenic Initiative has donated 48,000 dollars (about 30,000 euros) to be used for the renovation of the pediatric clinics of two Greek state hospitals – the general hospitals of Kastoria and Ioannina.

The donation is expected to be the first in a series of donations as part of the organization’s cooperation with the charity Pedtrauma.

The non-profit nongovernmental organization has funded 18 health centers and 20 pediatric units at public hospitals across the country since 2010.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 