Donation toward renovations at pediatric clinics

The Australian chapter of The Hellenic Initiative has donated 48,000 dollars (about 30,000 euros) to be used for the renovation of the pediatric clinics of two Greek state hospitals – the general hospitals of Kastoria and Ioannina.



The donation is expected to be the first in a series of donations as part of the organization’s cooperation with the charity Pedtrauma.



The non-profit nongovernmental organization has funded 18 health centers and 20 pediatric units at public hospitals across the country since 2010.