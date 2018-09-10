Financial crime squad raid knockoff factory on Rhodes

Inspectors from Greece’s financial crime squad (SDOE) said they arrested a businessman on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes on Monday for the large-scale manufacture of clothes, bags and other items bearing fake labels of well-known brand names.



Police said the inspectors located the workshop, housed in a three-story building, after a four-day investigation.



In raids on the building, an adjacent warehouse and three stores owned by the businessman and his wife – who remains at large – inspectors seized around 330,00 items (clothing, bags and others).



More than 120,000 fake brand labels and machinery were also confiscated.