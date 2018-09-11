The only thing the leftist-led government can hope to achieve by implementing its plan to squeeze even more taxes out of the middle class and people with large property holdings is to increase the number of the state’s real estate assets.

After so many years of crisis and overtaxation there is simply no more room for new taxes or increases to existing ones. Unless, of course, this is a deliberate process aimed at taking real estate assets away from private owners and passing them to the state, which is exactly what will happen if these plans are put into force.

Another phenomenon that we will most certainly see is a fresh wave of people turning down their inheritances when it comes to property simply because they cannot afford to pay the tax on them, something that will also lead to more real estate assets for the state.