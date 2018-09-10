ATHEX: Stocks recover after week and a half of losses

The improvement in the mood on global markets along with the rise in the prices of Italian and Greek bonds and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s rather measured financial pledges at the Thessaloniki International Fair over the weekend – which appeased traders – led to a significant rebound of Greek stocks on Monday after a week and a half of constant decline for the benchmark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 705.03 points, adding 2.51 percent to Friday’s 687.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.59 percent to 1,845.55 points.

The banks index jumped 4.57 percent, with Eurobank and Piraeus soaring 6.06 percent and 6.05 percent respectively, Alpha growing 3.87 percent and National advancing 3.48 percent.

Other notable movers were Public Power Corporation (up 4.58 percent), Hellenic Exchanges (up 4.33 percent) and Sarantis (down 1.66 percent).

In total 68 stocks reported gains, 27 sustained losses and 23 closed unchanged.

Turnover was 38.4 million euros, up from last Friday’s 35.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.05 percent to close at 74.23 points.