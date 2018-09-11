A man was gunned down in the northern Athens suburb of Aghia Paraskevi on Monday night in what authorities believe may be part of a turf war between rival criminal gangs.

The unnamed man, whose age has been put at around 40 or 50 years old, was found shot outside the Aghia Paraskevi cemetery, in a car that was registered under a woman's name.

In appears from initial investigations that he was shot three times by someone who approached the car on a motorcycle, while it is not unlikely that the victim was meeting someone at the location.

Reports have indicated that the victim had been investigated in the past for crimes involving drugs and protection rackets but had not been charged.