Drivers will have to pass fresh test after age 74

Drivers in Greece aged 74 years old and above will have to renew their licenses to prove that they still have the knowledge and reflexes to drive safely.

According to a decision by Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis that was published on Tuesday, all motorists will have to resit a basic driving test, without the written exam, when they turn 74 and will have to repeat the test every three years. Drivers aged 80 years old or above will have to pass a test every two years, the decision says.

The new regulations are also valid from drivers in Greece who got their licenses in a different country.

“The aim is to ensure that every measure is being taken to guarantee driving safety and the protection of drivers,” Transport Ministry General Secretary Thanos Vourdas was quoted by the ANA-MPA news agency as saying.