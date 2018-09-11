ERT workers shut down broadcast of Golden Dawn press conference

The union representing workers at Greek state broadcaster ERT has called a strike on Tuesday afternoon, running from 3 to 5 p.m. to coincide with a press conference by far-right Golden Dawn at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

“Just days after the grim anniversary of the Chortiatis Massacre by the Greek SS (2/9/1944), Golden Dawn, their ideological and political descendants... are planning to give a 'press conference' on the occasion of the 83rd TIF,” the POSPERT union said in an announcement, referring to the killing of 146 civilians by Greek collaborationist and German troops in a village on the outskirts of Thessaloniki.

“Once more, POSPERT refuses to participate in the live or recorded broadcast of this parody of a press conference and to become, albeit involuntarily, a 'multiplier' of a racist-divisive speech,” the announcement said, adding references to anti-Semitic comments made by Golden Dawn chief Nikos Michaloliakos regarding the annihilation of the northern port city's Jewish population in World War II.