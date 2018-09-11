Jenufa | Athens | October & November

The Greek National Opera is set to launch the 2018-19 season with “Jenufa,” a grim drama by Czech composer Leos Janacek about a woman who kills her stepdaughter's newborn baby in order to protect her reputation. Making its Greek premiere, the early 20th century opera is directed by acclaimed German director Nicola Raab and conducted by Lukas Karytinos. It stars Ines Zikou, Frank van Aken, Dimitris Paksoglou, Julia Souglakou and Maria Mitsopoulou. Shows take place on October 14, 19, 21, 24 and 27, and November 2, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. For tickets and details, visit www.nationalopera.gr.



Stavros Niarchos Foundation, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700