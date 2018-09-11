Greek police find some 150 migrants in trucks

Greek police have detained more than 150 migrants hidden in trucks in two separate incidents outside the northern city of Thessaloniki.



Forty-eight migrants from Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan and the Palestinian territories were detained Tuesday after the truck they were traveling in broke down. The driver fled and the migrants were spotted getting out of the vehicle.



In the second incident, also Tuesday, 110 people were detained when a truck was stopped and searched outside the city. Police said it was not immediately clear whether smuggling suspects were among those being questioned.



Authorities have reported an increase in smuggling arrests in recent weeks, while detained migrants say they are currently paying traffickers around 2,000 euros to travel across the border from Turkey and make the 450-kilometer (280-mile) journey to Thessaloniki. [AP]