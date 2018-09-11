Police check school buses as kids head back to class

Greek police recorded 122 traffic code violations in 511 school buses during checks ahead of the start of the new school year, according to a press release on Tuesday.



The violations included problems with the vehicle’s tachograph (42), non-use of safety belts (10), worn tires (4), lack of a fire extinguisher (2), lack of a professional competence certificate (5), lack of a vehicle roadworthiness certificate (2), lack of a first-aid kit (1), transporting too many students (1), violating the speed limit (3), ignoring traffic signs (1) and other offenses.



On the first school day, traffic police distributed traffic education leaflets to parents and pupils outside schools in Attica.



Police said checks will continue throughout the school year.