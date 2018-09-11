Pella man, 67, to stand trial for abusing daughter, 44
A prosecutor in the northern town of Edessa has ordered a 67-year-old man to stand trial on charges of sexually abusing his mentally challenged 44-year-old daughter.
The suspect was arrested on Monday on an arrest warrant that was issued after a complaint was filed by his wife, the mother of the victim.
According to reports, the incident occurred in the family home in the region of Pella.