Pella man, 67, to stand trial for abusing daughter, 44

TAGS: Crime

A prosecutor in the northern town of Edessa has ordered a 67-year-old man to stand trial on charges of sexually abusing his mentally challenged 44-year-old daughter.

The suspect was arrested on Monday on an arrest warrant that was issued after a complaint was filed by his wife, the mother of the victim.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the family home in the region of Pella.

