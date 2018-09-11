ATHEX: Banks drag benchmark back below 700 points

After Monday’s respite, the benchmark of the Greek bourse tumbled back below the 700-point level on Tuesday, mainly due to the near-7 percent decline of the banks index, which continued to suffer pressure.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 692.04 points, shedding 1.84 percent from Monday’s 705.03 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.62 percent to 1,815.67 points.

The banks index lost 6.91 percent, as National shrank 8.59 percent, Piraeus conceded 8.14 percent, Alpha gave up 7.24 percent and Eurobank slipped 4.29 percent. Public Power Corporation declined 5.63 percent and Athens Water (EYDAP) decreased 2.65 percent, while Coca-Cola HBC advanced 1.06 percent.

In total 25 stocks posted gains, 63 took losses and 19 ended unchanged.

Turnover was 34 million euros, down from Monday’s 38.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index fell 0.38 percent to close at 73.95 points.