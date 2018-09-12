Someone must explain to the government that its polarizing behavior will by no means contribute to a restoration of a semblance of normality.



The extreme statements made by government officials at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday do not promote the image of a mature and stable country.

It is of course clear that this behavior on a political level will most probably never end and it will obviously intensify as general elections draw closer.



But there must be a limit to this irresponsible conduct as Greece has only just emerged from intensive care after a protracted and crippling financial crisis, and everyone is waiting to see if it has indeed left behind the bad habits of the past that ultimately led to its bankruptcy.