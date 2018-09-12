A step in the wrong directionCOMMENT
Someone must explain to the government that its polarizing behavior will by no means contribute to a restoration of a semblance of normality.
It is of course clear that this behavior on a political level will most probably never end and it will obviously intensify as general elections draw closer.
The extreme statements made by government officials at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday do not promote the image of a mature and stable country.
But there must be a limit to this irresponsible conduct as Greece has only just emerged from intensive care after a protracted and crippling financial crisis, and everyone is waiting to see if it has indeed left behind the bad habits of the past that ultimately led to its bankruptcy.