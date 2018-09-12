Police seeks perpetrators of Attica ATM blasts

Police on Wednesday were seeking the perpetrators of a bank ATM blast that destroyed the facade of a shop in the Athens neighborhood of Vyronas in the early hours of the morning.

The thieves fled with an unidentified sum, according to the police who said there were no injuries caused by the explosion.

Another bank ATM in the suburb of Aghios Stefanos was targeted in the early hours. However in that case, the perpetrators fled empty-handed, according to the police.