European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker issued a strong message on Wednesday in response to a question by Kathimerini about pension cuts slated for January, noting that "the measures agreed have to be implemented."

As government officials seek to convince visiting foreign auditors that the measure is not necessary for Greece to meet budget targets, Juncker suggested that planned cuts cannot be revoked.

Juncker made his comments to a group of journalists from several media including Kathimerini following a state of the union speech on Wednesday.

In that speech he hailed the "herculean" efforts of the Greek people to emerge from the country's financial crisis.

