Katerine Duska | Athens | September 14

Greek-Canadian singer Katerine Duska returns to the Athens Concert Hall garden with her new band and a special guest, Swedish songwriter Albin Lee Meldau. The ensemble will perform extracts from Duska's first album, “Embodiment,” covers of popular Greek and foreign songs, and compositions from her new album, which is about to be released. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets costs 10 euros in advance and 12 euros on the night.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr