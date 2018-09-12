Takis Paterelis Quartet | Athens | September 13

Respected jazz musicians Takis Paterelis (tenor sax), Costis Christodoulou (piano), Periklis Trivolis (double bass) and Dimitris Klonis (drums) present pieces from John Coltrane’s 1964 album “A Love Supreme,” which made new inroads for the genre. The quartet will perform in the gardens of the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, September 13, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets costs 10 euros in advance and 12 euros on the night.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali &

Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333