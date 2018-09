In “Earth and Water,” on display at the Modern Art Museum of Rhodes, acclaimed painter Maria Ktistopoulou captures the force and beauty of nature in a collection of small and large-scale works that use the natural element to mirror man’s inner state. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission costs 3 euros.

Modern Art Museum, 179 Sokratous,

Medieval Town, tel 22410.366.46