Chinese emperor’s possessions on display in Athens

In partnership with Beijing’s Palace Museum, the Acropolis Museum in Athens is hosting the exhibition ‘Forbidden City: The Private Rooms of Emperor Qianlong.’ The show comprises 162 exhibits from the private rooms of China’s 18th century Emperor Qianlong in his early years before assuming the throne. It is the first time that these artifacts have been allowed to travel abroad. Qianlong was also a poet, calligrapher and collector of Chinese art. The event will run from September 15 to February 14, 2019. For admission details, visit the Acropolis Museum’s website. [InTime News]