ATM blast outside supermarket in Pyrgos causes damage, no injuries

An explosion at a bank ATM outside a supermarket in Pyrgos, southern Greece, in the early hours of Thursday, caused damage to the façade of the store but no injuries.

According to the police, the unknown perpetrators channeled flammable gas into the machine before igniting it to cause the explosion.

They fled with an undetermined sum of cash from the ATM.

Police are examining the footage of security cameras from the supermarket in a bid to identify the culprits.