Greek T-bill auction interest matches previous one

Greece on Wednesday successfully auctioned a 12-month treasury bill issue, raising the amount of 812.5 million euros from the market at the cost as its previous issue.

According to the Greek finance ministry, the interest rate was set at 1.09 percent, as in the previous auction of 12-month bills on June 13.

It is the third such issue of 12-month treasury bills since the country's debt crisis broke out in 2010, and the first after Greece emerged from bailouts in late August this year.

The settlement date is Friday, according to an emailed statement from Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA).

The debt-ridden country has conducted a monthly treasury bill auction program to meet its financing needs since it was shut out of international markets eight years ago and continues after the end of the bailout programs era.

[Xinhua]