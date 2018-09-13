NGOs sound alarm over island migrant centers

A total of 19 NGOs have sounded the alarm over deteriorating conditions at overcrowded migrant reception centers on the Greek islands and urged Greek authorities to take action.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the NGOs said that “despite the announcements by the Minister of Immigration Policy about new accommodation centers on the mainland and the decongestion of the islands, more than 17,000 people are packed in desperate conditions in centers with a capacity of 6,000.”

The statement said that the situation at the Moria hotspot on Lesvos is “worse than ever” and also referred to the centers at Samos which are bursting at the seams.

Authorities are also urged to act immediately in order to secure refugees full access to basic rights and dignified living conditions in accordance with Greek and international law.

Moreover, they called on European leaders to renew their efforts to ensure that that there is a permanent and just distributionof the burden within the bloc.

