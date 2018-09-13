OPAP: Gov't plans to regulate online gaming ‘a step in the right direction’
Greek government plans to regulate online gaming is “a step in the right direction,” OPAP’s chief executive officer said on Thursday.
OPAP, Europe’s fifth largest firm in terms of revenues, holds the monopoly in internet gambling in Greece but hundreds of websites are also offering online gaming without a license.
Greece is preparing legislation to regulate the lucrative business.
[Reuters]