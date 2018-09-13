West Nile virus death toll rises to 22

The number of people who have died after contracting West Nile virus has risen to 22 as reported cases of the infection have climbed to 202 since the beginning of the year, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO).



In its weekly report, KEELPNO said that 159 of the 202 reported cases developed problems with their central nervous system, encephalitis, meningitis and light paralysis.



The remaining 43 cases had less severe symptoms.



The infection is transmitted by mosquitoes, with symptoms including fever, headaches, tiredness, an aching body, nausea and vomiting, as well as skin rashes and swollen lymph glands.



Health authorities have come under fire in recent months as a timely anti-mosquito campaign would have limited the environmental impact.