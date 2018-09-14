The approval by the European Parliament of the much-discussed European Copyright Directive according to which major internet companies will have to pay to content providers for copyright and related rights, is the right decision.

Newspapers and other forms of media are facing a serious crisis worldwide. Part of the problem is due to the fact that their news stories and content in general are reproduced without any conditions or limits on the internet, leaving media companies uncompensated for their obvious rights.

This decision, along with the necessary steps that are expected to follow, will not only correct this problem but will ultimately strengthen responsible and accurate news reporting and weaken fake news.