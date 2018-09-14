Interior minister announces 8,500 hirings in sanitation

Interior Minister Alexis Haritsis on Thursday heralded 8,500 new state hirings in the sanitation sector, telling officials the government is determined to cover the local administrations’ “permanent and enduring” needs.

The meeting was attended by Giorgos Patoulis, president of the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece, who underlined the need for the launch of a “constructive dialogue” with the ministry aimed at finding solutions to the “serious problems” faced by municipalities.

He proposed the creation of a joint committee to discuss problems such as the lack of daycare centers.



Haritsis said the government had already planned an increase in spending in that area, adding that new centers were in the works.