The usual taxpayers, i.e. owners of medium and large real estate properties, will once again be the ones to bear the bulk of the new, reduced Single Property Tax (ENFIA) according to the government’s plans.



After Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced in Thessaloniki last weekend the decline of the tax by 30 percent next year for some 1.2 million owners of properties of just 60,000 euros, entailing no cuts for those with assets of more than 200,000 euros, the imbalance continues further into 2020 according to what the government has presented to its creditors.



The plan that the Finance Ministry shared with the mission chiefs in Athens this week provides for small cuts of no more than 11.4 percent for medium and large properties, while small owners are in for their ENFIA to be cut in half, compared to 2018.



The government therefore estimates that after the completion of the second phase of ENFIA reduction the year after next the vast majority of owners will see a notable-to-major decline in the property tax dues.



According to the planning for 2020 the ministry projects a 50 percent reduction to the ENFIA dues for owners of properties up to 60,000 – compared to 2018 – and owners of assets of 60,001-100,000 euros will enjoy a discount of 40.8 percent.



The cuts go down in percentage rates for bigger properties in 2020, as owners of 100,001 to 150,000 euros’ worth of properties will get to pay 28.43 percent less, assets of 150,001-200,000 euros will incur 20.94 percent less ENFIA, and the tax on real estate between 200,001 and 500,000 euros will shrink 11.39 percent.



As for properties between 500,001 euros and 1 million euros in objective value terms the ENFIA will only drop 2.6 percent, and owners of assets topping 1 million euros will pay just 0.24 percent less from 2020.



The government’s proposal does not make it clear whether there are any plans in place for the change to the structure of ENFIA or it will continue to tax each property separately. This will obviously become clear with the submission of the final plan in Parliament for voting after the measure has received the approval of the country’s creditors.