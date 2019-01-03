Inside the Forbidden City | Athens | To February 14

In partnership with Beijing’s Palace Museum, the Acropolis Museum presents “Forbidden City: The Private Rooms of Emperor Qianlong.” The show comprises 162 exhibits from the private rooms of 18th century Emperor Qianlong in his early years before assuming the throne. Qianlong was also a poet, calligrapher and collector of Chinese art. For admission details, visit www.theacropolismuseum.gr.



Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, tel 210.900.0900